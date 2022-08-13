Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 340,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,677. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arcadia Biosciences

Several research firms have recently commented on RKDA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

