ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

