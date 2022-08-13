ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.44.
ArcBest Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.
Institutional Trading of ArcBest
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.