Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Archaea Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.75.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.
