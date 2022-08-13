Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Archaea Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

