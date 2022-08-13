Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

