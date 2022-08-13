Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACA. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
