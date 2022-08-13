Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACA. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

