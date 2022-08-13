Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.