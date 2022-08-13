argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Down 51.2% in July

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.91. 352,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,022. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.84. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $387.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.32.
ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
