argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Down 51.2% in July

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.91. 352,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,022. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.84. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $387.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.32.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.