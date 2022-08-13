Argon (ARGON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $79,489.00

Argon (ARGON) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $164,606.04 and approximately $79,489.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 87,616,304 coins and its circulating supply is 83,730,367 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

