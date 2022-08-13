Arionum Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (ARO) traded 57.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $12,687.74 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,534.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.56 or 0.08109182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00179914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00265700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.05 or 0.00680880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00590267 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005458 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arionum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

