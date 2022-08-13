Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) PT Raised to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Arko stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arko by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arko by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Arko by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
