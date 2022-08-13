Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) PT Raised to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Arko

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arko by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arko by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Arko by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.