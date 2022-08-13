Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.76. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

