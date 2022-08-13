Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.76. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $19.80.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
