Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.18. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

