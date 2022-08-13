Ashok Lahiri Sells 3,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $22,380.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,160,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

