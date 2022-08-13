ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,937.0 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMF opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. ASOS has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

