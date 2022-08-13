Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

GIS stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

