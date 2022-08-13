Assemble Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $31.78 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $31.78 million and $1.70 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,444.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

