Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aston Bay Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Aston Bay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.