Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,342,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 4,449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

Athabasca Oil stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

