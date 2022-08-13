Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,342,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 4,449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.5 %
Athabasca Oil stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
