Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)'s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Atlas Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

