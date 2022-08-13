AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

