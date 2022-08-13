AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AUO Stock Performance

Shares of AUO stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. AUO has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

AUO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

