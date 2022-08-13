Auto (AUTO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Auto (AUTO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Auto has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $345.35 or 0.01414247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,419.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064514 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars.

