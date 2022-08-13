Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,790 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 214,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68,720 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $233.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

