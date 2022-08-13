Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Boosted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $233.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

