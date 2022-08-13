Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

