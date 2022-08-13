Autoscope Technologies Co. (AATC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

AATC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.82. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Autoscope Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Autoscope Technologies

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

