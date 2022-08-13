Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,918. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

About Avenue Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.