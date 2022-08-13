Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATXI remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,918. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

Featured Articles

