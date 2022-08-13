Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.71

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.71 and traded as high as $32.78. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 66,828 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

