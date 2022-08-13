Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $26.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at $852,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,104.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

