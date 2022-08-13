Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 82,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,874,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,679. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

