Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.21. 1,918,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.97. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

