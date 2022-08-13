Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 14,602 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 604,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after buying an additional 631,694 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,739,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,097,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,910. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.77.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

