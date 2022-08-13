Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 24,116 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 699,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,615. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

