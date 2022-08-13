Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,913 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $54.29. 3,993,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

