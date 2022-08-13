Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,829 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
IJJ opened at $106.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
