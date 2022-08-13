Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,435 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,330,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 430,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Oracle by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,975. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

