Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,692,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 154,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.64. 882,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,987. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

