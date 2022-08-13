Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $434.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.43 and its 200 day moving average is $426.79. The company has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

