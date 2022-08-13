Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 183.34% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

