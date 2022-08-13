Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 530 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 553 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 513.29 ($6.20).

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 467.90 ($5.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,679.00. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 405.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.07.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Aviva

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 29,000.00%.

In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18).

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

