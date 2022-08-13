Axe (AXE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Axe has a market capitalization of $64,481.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

