Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock Sells 15,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,045,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,811.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axonics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,882,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,161,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,576,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

