AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AZEK by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,655 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AZEK by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AZEK by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AZEK by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 563,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.