Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,196,900 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 1,021,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,984.5 days.

Azimut Stock Up 9.2 %

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Azimut has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

