Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 375.04% and a negative net margin of 75.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AZYO opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Featured Stories

