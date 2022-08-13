B B H & B Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

B B H & B Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 4.2% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $126.64. 1,056,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

