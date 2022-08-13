B B H & B Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B B H & B Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.6% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

C stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 15,493,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,800,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

