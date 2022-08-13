B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 452,044 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $175,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 159.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $603.21. 988,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,225. The stock has a market cap of $236.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $551.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

