B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 5,085 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $165.84. 1,942,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average is $168.32. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

